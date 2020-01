This year’s first major meteor shower, the Quadrantid, occurs Friday night, predicted to peak early Saturday morning. The Quadrantid meteor shower has been known to produce 50-100 meteors per hour, visible for those in the Northern Hemisphere. Unless it’s an exceptional year though, it’s more likely that you might see 15-25 meteors per hour.

Moonset will be fairly early giving us a dark sky for great viewing before sunrise tomorrow (Saturday). This will allow for meteors to appear brighter and easier to see. Astronomers estimate peak viewing ~2AM. But this meteor shower has a particularly narrow window for peak viewing, only lasting a few hours, whereas other annual meteor showers span a few days.