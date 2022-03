Abilene smoke shop catches fire while the Big Country …

325 day gains traction with Abilene businesses

TWC to give out billions to help childcare providers …

Lawmakers urge the White House to spread the word …

Lowering prescription prices high priority for some …

Viral video shows blind Zeeland student make basket

Chick-Fil-A to turn used cooking oil into fuel

Eastland public briefed on County fire containment …

‘Whatever you need, come and get it’: Donations pour …

Russian cyberattacks imminent, US leaders warn

Russia’s war in Ukraine causing global wheat shortage