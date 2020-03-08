Saturday, March 7: The first Saturday of March is warmer than average, 71 degrees in the Key City

Warmer temperatures stayed north of Interstate 20, cooler high temperatures in the 60s south of the highway.

Overnight temperatures stay in the 48-51 degrees range. Clouds increase slightly throughout the overnight hours.

Cloudy skies and rain chances tomorrow into Monday. High, better rain chances stay in northeast and central portions of the Big Country. Snyder may receive upwards of an inch of rainfall. Abilene may see up to .30″ and Brownwood a tenth of an inch of rain.

Rain chances dot the next week and possibilities of thunderstorms start on Wednesday and Thursday. No severe weather is expected next week.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez