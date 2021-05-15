Saturday, May 15, 2021: Storm chances return this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thunderstorm chances will ramp up this evening and continue into the night. Severe weather will be possible. The best chance for severe weather will be in the western Big Country. Large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and local flooding will be the main hazards. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Cloud cover will decrease on Sunday. It will become partly sunny. Highs will reach the low 80’s. It will stay breezy. There will be a lingering chance for storms through the day. Better chances for storms will move in Sunday evening and night. Scattered severe storms will be possible. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and local flooding. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Unsettled weather will continue next week. Thunderstorm chances will be scene Monday through Saturday. Severe weather will be possible. The best chance for storms looks to be on Tuesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSBILE* Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Tomorrow: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSBILE* (MAINLY DURING THE EVENING AND NIGHT) Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Sunrise: 6:40 A.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday