Saturday Night Forecast: The saying goes, March starts out as a Lion or a Lamb and well…

Saturday March 21, 2020

Tonight: Happy national Down Syndrome Day! Expect pockets of drizzle and fog with rain pushing off towards the east. Expect overnight temperatures to reach the upper 40’s so don’t forget about those sensitive plants or even pets. Winds will be calm out of the east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow we welcome back those warm temperatures in the 70’s with fog lingering through the morning hours but dissipating by mid-day with partly sunny conditions taking precedence. Winds near 5 mph out of the southwest with overnight lows in the mid 50’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will be covering the 70’s until Wednesday were we begin to feel those august temperatures (80’s)! Overnight lows will be near the 60’s with a strong front moving on in by Friday.