Saturday Night Forecast: Warm for your holiday weekend with a cold front approaching the big country.

February 15th, 2020

Tonight: A rather mild Saturday to wrap up this weekend. Conditions tonight mostly clear heading into the overnight hours. Gusty winds at times making driving conditions around the big country uneasy. Tonight we will continue to see cold overnight lows in the high 30’s.

Tomorrow: Unusually warm temperatures moving into the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine for the big country. Temperatures will be in the mid 70’s for the second week in a row. Calm winds from the southwest will make for a gorgeous day outside. With those overnight lows heading into the low 50’s.

Washington’s’ Birthday: Happy holidays! Temperatures will have you feeling the red, white and blue fourth of July heat this holiday weekend. With temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s conditions seem to be on track for this being the hottest day this month. Calm winds from the west southwest ranging 5-10 with overnight lows in the 40’s.

Future Discussion: You’ll want to make sure that jacket is handy heading into Tuesday seeing as a cold front will make its way through the big country by evening hours cooling temperatures into the 50’s and 40’s for the next couple of days. Rain still the main precipitation type expect but can’t rule out a chance for freezing rain just yet. Freezing overnight lows could present a few issues for our northwestern counties where freezing rain can become an issue Thursday and Friday morning. We will monitor the situation closely as models continue to update.