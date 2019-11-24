Saturday, November 23: A seasonal Saturday in the Big Country with sunshine and high temperatures in 59-67 degrees range.

Although slightly below, our average high temperatures for this time in November, it felt great with the sunshine filled skies. We are so glad they have returned after a few days of overcast cloudy skies in our area.

Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight’s low tempertures will remain near the low 40s and upper 30s.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Followme on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX