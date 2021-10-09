Saturday, October 9 – Warm and windy for Sunday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Saturday evening forecast: warm and breezy with an evening cold front moving in
Video
Top Stories
Business Mercado is back for 2021
Video
Class 2A/1A Scores and Highlights: Week 7
Video
Class 3A Scores and Highlights: Week 7
Video
The Sweetwater Mustangs defeat the Snyder Tigers, 42-37
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game: Week 7
Video
Top Stories
Class 2A/1A Scores and Highlights: Week 7
Video
Class 3A Scores and Highlights: Week 7
Video
The Sweetwater Mustangs defeat the Snyder Tigers, 42-37
Video
The W.F. Rider Raiders defeat the Wylie Bulldogs, 34-19
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Arresto realizado en asalto a un estudiante del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Millsap mientras la comunidad de Eastland se reúne en torno a #JusticeforTrent
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de octubre, 2021
Video
El nuevo sistema de alerta del medidor de agua inteligente de Abilene rastrea el uso del agua y calcula las facturas
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de octubre, 2021
Video
Hombre de Abilene acusado de agredir sexualmente a una adolescente
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Saturday, October 9 – Warm and windy for Sunday
Weather
by:
Kayleigh Thomas
Posted:
Oct 9, 2021 / 07:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2021 / 07:14 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Saturday, October 9 – Warm and windy for Sunday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene area Halloween Events 2021
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Trending stories
At least 7 men arrested during prostitution investigation in Taylor County
Former Hollywood stunt woman revitalizing downtown Merkel
Video
Arrest made in assault of Millsap ISD student as Eastland community rallies around #JusticeforTrent
Video
Business Mercado is back for 2021
Video
1st Abilene Comic Con coming to Convention Center
Suspicious package prompts south Abilene Walmart evacuation; All clear given
All 5th grade classes closed at Abilene elementary school due to COVID-19
Video
Oklahoma Mother, Daughter Arrested for Incest
Salvation Army Abilene to hold Angel Tree registration next week
Texas in ‘Path of Totality’ for 2024 solar eclipse