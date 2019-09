Saturday, September 14: Feels like summer in daytime, cools like fall at night. Today’s high temperatures were still above the average high temperature for this time, 93-95 degrees. Yet, our lows may visit the upper 60s, 67-69 degrees.

We will enjoy a pleasant night with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

