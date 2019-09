Saturday, September 28: This day closes out the fourth week of above average high tempertaures in September. Summer is still holding on. Tonight, we will cool down to 73-75 degrees.

A cold front may brings us into 80s territory on Thursday and Friday.

Tomorrow, we wake up to cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms drift around the Big Country until the evening hours.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX