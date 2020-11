FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be gorgeous. Expect high temperature in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. There will be a light wind out of the southeast. If you're heading to any footballs games this evening, it looks real nice! Temperatures will be in the low 60's along with light winds. It will be a good idea to have a jacket though, because by the fourth quarter most areas will dip down into the upper 50's. It will be dry. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under partly clear skies. The winds will remain light.