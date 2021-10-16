KTAB Your Weather Authority
Saturday Weather Outlook: Cool and Sunny

Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday morning we will see some very fall like temperatures this weekend. High temperatures will stay in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine in store.

