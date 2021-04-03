Saturday Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and windy with a chance for rain/storms

Saturday Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and windy with a 20% chance for rain/storms today. SW winds will be 10-15 G25 mph as temperatures reach the upper 60’s this afternoon. Easter Sunday will be sunny with highs around 73-74 degrees.
by: Sam NicholsPosted: / Updated:
Saturday Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and windy with a 20% chance for rain/storms today. SW winds will be 10-15 G25 mph as temperatures reach the upper 60’s this afternoon. Easter Sunday will be sunny with highs around 73-74 degrees.