KRBC Storm Track Weather

Saturday Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and windy with a chance for rain/storms

Saturday Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and windy with a 20% chance for rain/storms today. SW winds will be 10-15 G25 mph as temperatures reach the upper 60’s this afternoon. Easter Sunday will be sunny with highs around 73-74 degrees.

