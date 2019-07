We continue to enjoy a break from the typical summer heat as temperatures stay below average for this time of year. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 90° across the Big Country with sunny skies and light winds.

The mild weather continues into the weekend as a slow warming trend continues. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s again Saturday morning, but more of us will warm into the mid 90s Saturday, and a couple degrees warmer on Sunday. Winds will pick up through the weekend, becoming breezy and more humid by Sunday afternoon too.