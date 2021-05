It looks like those May flowers will probably now get some much needed warmth over the next several days with afternoon readings expected to be in the 80’s and 90’s. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and the high up around 82 degrees. The winds will be at around 5-10 mph out of the east south east. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low down to around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at about 10 mph.