Seasonal Friday leads to nice weekend

What started off as a very warm and unseasonable week will actually bring us closer to near normal for today and through the weekend as afternoon readings are settling into the 60’s for highs. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high should reach the 59 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph. For this evening, we will expect clear skies with the overnight low dropping down to around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.