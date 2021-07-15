Seasonal warm weather today

The Dog Days of Summer have arrived in the Big Country bringing warm temperatures for what looks like an extended period of time to the area. For the rest of your Thursday afternoon, we are going to see lots of Texas sunshine and an afternoon high up around 94 degrees. The winds will be breezy all afternoon from the south at about 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 73 degrees. The winds will stay breezy and be out of the south at 10-15 mph.