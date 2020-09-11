Setting up to be a nice weekend

We will begin to see a drier weather pattern moving into the Big Country with warmer temperatures and rain chances remaining on the slight side over the next several days. For the rest of your Friday, we will see a 30% chance of rain mainly before 1pm. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high up around 74 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5 mph from the north. For this evening you can expect clouds to hang around with mild and warmer conditions. The overnight low will drop to around 61 degrees and the winds will remain light at about 5 mph from the east.