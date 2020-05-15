Severe storms possible Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several severe thunderstorms are possible across the Big Country and Heartland Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Storm Prediction Center meteorologists have given the entire area an Enhanced Risk designation, meaning the storms, which could bring hazards like very large hail, damaging winds, and localized flash flooding, are expected. The tornado threat is low, however, it cannot be ruled out.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday explains the science behind these impending storms:

A very unstable air mass will be positioned over our area during the late afternoon and evening. Any remainder of a capping inversion will be eroded away as surface temperatures surge into the lower to middle 90’s. Thus, any convective inhibition over our area will be negligible. We will be left with unimpeded surface based convective available potential energy values in the 3000-5000 joules per kilogram range. This coupled with very steep mid-level lapse rates (7-9 °C*km^-1) will make very large hail a possibility. Bulk shear values in the 30 knot range will make the tornado threat low. However isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Straight line wind damage will precede the tornado threat for this event. In addition, localized flash flooding will be a concern. GFS precipitate water values suggest around 1″-1.5″ will be available. Expect anywhere from 0.5″-1.5″ of rain to be seen around our area. A dryline situated to the west extending from the Texas Panhandle down through West Texas will meander to the east during the afternoon. This coupled with the movement of a weak 500 Hpa shortwave overhead will serve as a trigger mechanism for the aforementioned dynamics to start churning.

As a result, a squall line or multiple squall lines is/are expected to move through our forecast area, traveling west to east, during the late afternoon and continuing through the the early Saturday AM hours. Initially very large hail will be the main concern. Later into the evening, once storms become more linear, damaging winds will be more of a concern. Look for areas of localized flash flooding.

The previously mentioned weak shortwave will migrate east and transitioned into a 500 Hpa closed off low. The counterclockwise circulation of the low will give us small chances for wrap around showers and storms during the middle-late Saturday morning time frame. The severe weather threat will be low for this. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with high in the 80’s.

Keep up with the KTAB and KRBC weather team to stay safe during severe storms.

Get the latest local weather information on BigCountryHomepage.com

Latest Posts: