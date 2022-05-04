(KTAB/KRBC) – Severe storms are possible across the Big Country area Wednesday afternoon and night.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Knox County and portions of King County in a Moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. Widespread severe storms are likely in those areas this beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the Northern Big Country in an Enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. This includes Haskell, Breckenridge, Throckmorton, and others. Numerous Severe storms are possible in those areas this beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of the rest of our areas in a Slight risk of severe thunderstorms. This includes Abilene, Sweetwater, Snyder, Eastland, Ballinger, Coleman and others. Scattered Severe storms are possible in those areas this beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night.

All modes of severe storms are possible in all areas across the Big Country. Anything from large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and lightning are in the forecast.

A warm front moved through last night. This feature primed our area with ample moisture to serve as fuel for thunderstorm chances. Dew points are forecast to increase into the middle 60’s to near the 70’s. Thunderstorm chances will begin during the early afternoon as warm air moves up from the south behind breezy south winds. A dryline will set-up to our west later this afternoon and serve as a good trigger for the initializing of storms. Hence, storm chances will increase late this afternoon and early this evening. There looks to be a break in the action late this evening and into the early overnight hours. Thunderstorm chances will then pick up tonight as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Storm chances will exit the area around noon Thursday as they move from the northwest to the southeast.













This forecast is not concrete as there are many different variables. Everything including the dryline, cold front, and possible outflow boundaries make the exact timing, coverage, strength of the storms a little uncertain. The big take-away is, severe storms are possible beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night. All modes of severe storms are possible. Anything from large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and lightning are in the forecast.