Severe thunderstorms possible throughout the area beginning Tuesday afternoon

(KTAB/KRBC) – The chance for severe thunderstorms returns to the Big Country and Heartland beginning Tuesday afternoon.
There will be two rounds of potential storms. The first round, which could come between late afternoon and early evening, will be in response to an active dryline in the western Big Country, and the second round, beginning in the evening and continuing throughout the night, will be in response to a cold front.
Severe weather will be possible during both rounds of storms. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. The storm prediction center shows and enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms in the far eastern counties of the Big Country and Heartland. This means that numerous severe thunderstorms are a possibility.
There is also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for central areas (including the City of Abilene), meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are a possibility.
West of the Knox County to Runnels County line, isolated severe thunderstorms will be a possibility.
Chances for severe thunderstorms will taper off as the cold front exits the area, traveling NNW to SSE. By the mid-morning Wednesday, it will be dry and breezy, with cooler temperatures.
