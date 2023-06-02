ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight for areas of the Big Country and west central Texas.

According to the National Weather Service in San Angelo, strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haskell, northeastern Coke, northwestern Callahan, Jones, Nolan, western Shackelford, Taylor, southeastern Fisher, northwestern Runnels, and western Throckmorton counties until 9:15 pm.

At 8:17 pm, Doppler Radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from Weinert to Funston to near Maryneal and moving southeast at 40 mph.

The storm is said to produce wind gusts up to 50 mph along with half-inch hail. If outdoors consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locations that are said to be impacted include Abilene, Sweetwater, Clyde, Haskell, Stamford, Anson, Baird, Roscoe, Blackwell, Wylie, Nolan, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Rule, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, Lueders, Trent, and Rochester.

This also includes areas of Interstate 20 between mile markers 229 and 306.

For LIVE updates: follow our interactive radar, KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols and KRBC Meteorologist Pete Berreta.