Sunday Afternoon Update: Severe Potential Decreases Across The Big Country.

* 2:30 PM Updated Storm Potential*

A cloudy, cool and breezy day is expected for the Big country with a few light showers possible tonight. Although we will miss out on most of the activity today. Overnight into Monday we can expect to see the chance for strong/severe storms (mainly for our counties in the southeast). Remember that although our chances for severe weather have decreased today, Spring is right around the corner. So don’t let your foot off the gas, we’ll see you tonight at 10!

Most of the Big Country is under general thunderstorms for today into early Monday. Mills, Co. is the only one holding on to a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. With the biggest threat being up to 1” hail.