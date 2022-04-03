Sunday, April 3rd, 2022

Tonight: Strong to severe storms are expected to move through the big country as the dry-line an cold front push out east. Winds will continue from the south between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Marginal risk for severe weather continuing through the next few hours.

Tomorrow: Cooler weather thanks to the cold front that will keep those temperatures into the 70’s for an afternoon high. That’s about 20° cooler than tonight. Winds will be from the north-northwest between 5-10 mph with accumulation due to strong/severe storms between 2/10″-1/4″. Overnight low will fall into the lower 50’s.

Future Discussion: Another cold front on Wednesday following a temperature spike on Tuesday. Temperatures following the second front will fall into the upper 60’s lower 70’s. Gusty winds and allergies will continue to bring those of you who suffer from allergies a hard time.