Ways to stay informed during severe weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the possibility of the Big Country experiencing severe weather tonight and overnight, KTAB and KRBC’s powerhouse team of meteorologists want to ensure you and your family stay safe.

It’s important to note that the City of Abilene does NOT have tornado sirens. The City relies on Code Red to alert residents. To sign up for the emergency notifications, click here.

We highly recommend that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The reason for this is because you never know when one option may become unusable, like when the power goes out.

The first option is watching KTAB or KRBC when we break into programming on television. Our meteorologists are on standby throughout the day and night to provide television updates in the event safety is at risk.

The second option would be to check out trusted sources like KTAB and KRBC for updates online.

To get storm updates on your phone as they happen, you can download the BCH To Go mobile app or follow the stations’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here to download the app on an iOS device and click here to download the app on an Android device.

Additionally, warnings are also posted in a red bar at the top of BigCountryHomepage.com.

The third and highly recommended option would be to have a weather radio. This radio is designed to listen to a radio frequency that only sends out weather information. You can program the radio to receive alerts for all counties, a few counties, or even a single county. You can even customize it to alert you to only certain types of watches and warnings. Another plus of this device is that is can run off of an AC outlet but when the power goes out, it has a battery backup. Be sure that you have the batteries installed and change them out every 6 months to ensure the radio has fresh batteries.

You can purchase a weather radio from many of the big box stores. Just look for a Midland Weather Alert Radio.

To program the radio, follow instructions from the video below. You will also need to know the S.A.M.E. code for the counties you want to program. A link to those codes is below. This instructs the radio to only alert for those counties that have been programmed.