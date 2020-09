Your Friday will be filled with much more sunshine and less clouds as we head through the rest of the day and that’s a pattern that will stick around for several days to come. In the meantime, for the rest of your Friday, we will see clear skies and an afternoon up around a very warm 92 degrees. For tonight we will see clear skies and an overnight low down to about 64 degrees. The winds will be gentle from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.