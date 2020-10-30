Slow but steady warm up continues

It’s a slow but steady go as we get back to near normal with our weather pattern here in the Big Country, but by the end of today we will have made some real progress with much warmer air in place. For your Friday, you can expect to see lots of sunny skies with an afternoon high getting up near 64 degrees. The winds will be nearly calm all day and in west Texas, we will take those kinds of days anytime. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 41 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the south southeast.