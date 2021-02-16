Slow & gradual improvement

If you are looking for a quick warm up in this forecast you may have to wait at least till the end of the week when temps approach the 60 degree mark and make things feel more seasonal. In the meantime, for today look for periods of snow through the day with a high up around 26 degrees and still on the cold side. The winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for snow ending and the overnight low dropping down to around the 12 degree mark. The winds will be from the north at around 10 mph making for very low wind chills so bundle up.