Slow rise in temps coming

Recovery from Tuesday’s cold front has been a slow process but we should see warmer temperatures gradually begin to rise across all of the Big Country. For the rest of your Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a shot at an isolated shower and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low will only make it down to around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 10-15 mph.