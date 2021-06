If you are looking for rain chances to exit the forecast and look forward to a drier weather pattern, you may have to wait a few days because we are looking at more opportunities for precipitation. For today we will see a 40% chance of showers with cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the north. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers with the overnight low dropping to only 61 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph out of the east north east.