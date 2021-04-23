KTAB Your Weather Authority
Spiking temps & t-storms for today

Much warmer temperatures are expected for this Friday afternoon as southwesterly flow returns to the area making it feel more like spring and even bringing a chance of showers. For today, look for sunny skies late but a 30% chance of showers early. The high will reach 83 degrees and the winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low coming in at a very mild 53 degrees. The winds will be from the west southwest at 10-15 mph.

