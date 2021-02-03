Spring like for February

If you are a fan of warm and spring like weather during the winter season then the next couple of days are just what you are looking for in the Big Country with readings up near 80 degrees later today. For this afternoon expect lots of sunshine and the afternoon high up around 76 degrees here in the Key-City. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph, but not too bad. For this evening it looks really nice with partly cloudy skies expected and the overnight low will drop to a very mild 54 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.