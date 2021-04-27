Stormy evening for the Big Country

We are headed to a middle part of the week that looks very stormy but some good rain chances headed for the entire Big Country. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see clouds continuing to increase and the afternoon high up around 87 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 with gust all the way up to 25 mph. For tonight, look for a 60% chance of storm with some of those possibly severe. The overnight low will be 64 and the winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.