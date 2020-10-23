Strong front moving through the Big Country

We have got a cold front knocking on the door of the Big Country today and it will set the tone for much colder weather next week and a wetter forecast to look forward to. For your Friday, we will see that front continue to make progress through the area bringing cool conditions today with mostly clear skies and a high of only 54 degrees with readings dropping all through the day. The winds will be gusty out of the north at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low will drop all the way down to 45 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at about 5-15 mph.