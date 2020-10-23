Strong front moving through the Big Country

After an unseasonably warm October so far, Mother Nature is on a path to correct that by introducing a pair of unusually strong cold fronts over the next 5 to 7 days.

Tonight: Our next cold front is expected later this evening and into the morning hours of Friday. This will allow for temperatures in the morning for the Big Country to stay fairly mild depending on where you live. If you're further north/west expect a chilly start to the day in the 40s, if you're in the South/East, expect a more mild start in the 60s and 70s. Expect winds to pick up behind the front as well.