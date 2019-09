A Dry Out Period

We can look for a drying out to take place as a tropical like pattern will give way to a more warm summer like scenario for the Big Country. Today we are looking for temperatures to rise to the 94 degree mark and we will see plenty of sunshine and the winds will be a bit breezy from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Then for tonight we will see just a few clouds on that Texas horizon with an overnight low at 72 and the winds will lighten up from the south at 5-10 mph.