Summer Winding Down

Cold Front Coming

We are looking for more fall like temperatures later into the weekend and first part of next week, but before we get there, we have a few more days of summer in the Big Country. Today we will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures with an afternoon high of about 94 and the winds wont be as strong as they have been the last couple of days. They will be from the south at 10-15 mph. Then for tonight look for a low of 71 with mostly clear skies and those winds not too much of a factor at 5-10 from the south.