Sunday, April 25, 2021: Very warm temperatures and gusty winds will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm and windy conditions will return today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s to near 90° under sunny skies. South southwest winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Dry air will filter into the region as surface high pressure moves to the east. The driest air will be in the western Big Country. Relative humidity values will likely drop into the teens in those areas. The combination of the dry air, gusty winds, and the moderate to severe drought will make fire weather elevated in the far western Big Country. As for the rest of the Big Country, fire weather will be near elevated levels.

Sunday night will be mild and windy. Increasing clouds along with gusty south winds will help to keep temperatures above average. Lows should be in the middle 60’s.

Monday will be very warm and windy. High temperatures will be near 90° under partly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will continue to increase on Tuesday. It will stay unseasonably warm. Expect highs in the middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be return Tuesday afternoon. Chances for activity will increase during the evening and into the night. Severe thunderstorms look to be possible. Being this far out it is hard to determine timing and the nature of the hazards. We will be monitoring this.

Temperatures will cool a little for Wednesday because of an early afternoon cold front. A gusty SSW wind will make a turn to the NW. Highs will be in the middle 70’s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There will be a 50% chance for rain showers and storms.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday. Hight temperatures will only reach the low 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will stay windy.

The forecast will dry out Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. It will stay windy.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80’s on Saturday. It will be a little breezy. Sunshine will win out. Expect mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Partly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% PM Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW > NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 8:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday