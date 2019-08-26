Sunday, August 25: Another day of dangerous heat in the Big Country. Expect temperatures to be even hotter, possibly record breaking tomorrow.

Today’s high temperatures reached 101-103 degrees throughout the Big Country.

Tonight, we will have lows in 78-80 degrees range with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, Monday we can see the mercury rising to 103-109 degrees with heat indices of 105-112 degrees! Stay hydrated and as cool as possible as heat related illnesses could be avoided with practicing heat safety. Wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, take breaks as needed and always look before you lock your vehicle.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

