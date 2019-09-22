Sunday Dayplanner, September 22: Cloudy skies and rain chances bid farewell to summer 2019

Good morning y’all! Here’s a look at your Sunday Dayplanner weather forecast! Cloudy skies and some rain lingers throughout the Big Country. Enjoy the last Sunday of the summer!

Today we can expect temperatures to remain above our averages with high temperatures 90-93 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15mph will increase late morning into the afternoon, gusting to 25mph.

Tonight’s low temperatures will range in 69-72 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

