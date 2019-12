Sunday, December 1: The 12th month keeps us cold, with a cold front as temperatures reach the 50s degrees range.

Abilene’s high temperature was 56 degrees while Sweetwater remained slightly cooler at 53 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will prevail the next few days with a high pressure system keeping our weather dry condidtions.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

