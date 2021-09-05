KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Sunday evening forecast: a sunny and warm day with a late pop-up shower possible

Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Tonight: Isolated showers following this mornings cold front that will keep temperatures into the 70’s. Winds will be from the northeast around 5-10mph.

Labor Day: Temperatures will be into the mid 90’s to close off the holiday weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s upper 60’s with dewpoints dropping into the mid-upper 50’s. Winds flowing from the east around 5-15 mph. A late pop-up shower mainly for our friends to the southeast and south of the I-20 corridor.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will continue into the upper 90’s getting close to the century mark possibly for the last time to close out the summer in summer-like fashion. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70’s. With dewpoints dropping into the low 50’s by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories