Sunday evening forecast: a sunny and warm day with a late pop-up shower possible

Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Tonight: Isolated showers following this mornings cold front that will keep temperatures into the 70’s. Winds will be from the northeast around 5-10mph.

Labor Day: Temperatures will be into the mid 90’s to close off the holiday weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s upper 60’s with dewpoints dropping into the mid-upper 50’s. Winds flowing from the east around 5-15 mph. A late pop-up shower mainly for our friends to the southeast and south of the I-20 corridor.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will continue into the upper 90’s getting close to the century mark possibly for the last time to close out the summer in summer-like fashion. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70’s. With dewpoints dropping into the low 50’s by Tuesday night into Wednesday.