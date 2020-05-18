Sunday Evening Forecast: Another hot week in store for the big country with some relief chances on the way.

May 17th, 2020

Tonight: Expect temperature in the low 60’s with a mostly clear night with winds from the east southeast around 5-10 mph. Humid conditions increasing heading into next week.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow expect temperatures in the high 90’s for most of the big country with high UV levels you’ll want to make sure you find ways to beat that heat. Overnight lows will be in the 70’s meaning even hotter temperatures by Tuesday.

Future Discussion: Expect the possibility of a light shower, around 5% mostly irrelevant but a brief passing shower could occur. Other than that temperatures in the upper 90’s. Sunny conditions with a slight relief by Friday possible.