Sunday Evening Forecast: Big Bubble No Trouble High Pressure Followed By A Few Cold Fronts.

Sunday, January 3rd, 2021

Tonight: As we close out the first weekend of the year, expect overnight temperatures to reach the lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the west gradually shifting to the south at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A low pressure area will move through the big country giving the winds a shift to the north not doing much in term of temperatures. Following that a high pressure will increase the temperatures throughout the next couple of days. Afternoon high’s will reach the lower 60’s. Overnight low expected to be in the mid-lower 30’s. With winds from the south-southwest shifting to the North-northeast.

Future Discussion: We are expecting a few cold front’s to arrive by Wednesday and Saturday which could be giving us a bit of precipitation. As if right now, it is too early to tell if this could lead to any winter precipitation. Following the almost three inches here accumulated in the big country breaking record before ending the year.