Sunday Evening Forecast: Freezing Night with a Cold Wake-Up Call.

Sunday, November, 29th 2020

Tonight: As we are closing out our extended holiday weekend let’s have a look at a few things up ahead tonight. Tonight’s full moon will feature a partial lunar eclipse. In where the November Beaver moon or “frost” moon was named after beavers who used this moon to prepare for the winter months ahead. As for the conditions we can expect a clear, freezing cold night with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s. Winds will be out of the north ranging from 10-15 mph. Remember to bring pets and sensitive plants/vegetation indoors. Cover outdoor pipes and turn off sprinklers. Also, check on those without a heater.

Tomorrow: Wind chill values will be in the low 20’s. early this morning so if you have little one’s rushing off to bed make sure to have them bundled up. Grab a jacket this morning on your way out because you will need it throughout the day. Sunny skies with winds will continue from the north-northwest from 5-10 mph. Overnight you should expect temperatures to be in the lower 30’s, right at or near freezing levels.

Future Discussion: Tuesday expect to see the winds shift towards the south-southwest ranging 10-15mph gusting to 25 at times. Sunny conditions will be present with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will be cold however not reaching freezing levels in the key city. Wednesday we are anticipating a cold front through the region dropping the temps into the 40’s and 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s. Staying dry through the week.