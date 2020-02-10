Sunday Evening Forecast: Happy cold front day Big Country!

Sunday February 9th, 2020

Tonight: A cold front has started to approach our area leaving those temperatures in the 70’s behind. SPC has placed some of our eastern and southeastern counties under a slight risk for some thunderstorms. Rumbles of thunder, gusty winds associated with that front as temperatures dip into the 60’s with overnight lows hanging around the upper 30’s. After the frontal passage winds will come from the north around 10-15 mph with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow: Things look a bit bleak, heading into your Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40’s. Rain chances still showing accumulation around 1/4″ in total. Temperatures will struggle to reach warm temperatures with overcast skies, however that cloud cover will help overnight lows from reaching freezing conditions. With lows in the mid 30’s things will definitely be a bit colder heading into Tuesday with northerly winds ranging 5-10 mph.

Future Discussions: Models have shown that winter precipitation is not likely to be expected. With most of it staying to the northeast. Here in the big country we can expect cold rain. Hoping things improve for our southeasterly counties still under dry conditions. Rain chances will persist through Wednesday with accumulation totals around 1/4″-1″ possible for the big country. Temperatures will start to warm as that low pressure system moves towards the southeast and exits our region.