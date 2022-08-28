Sunday, August 28th, 2022

Tonight: A warm, partly cloudy night is expected with showers fizzling out towards the west across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are expected to be into the upper 90’s due to cloud cover and a few isolated showers, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will move into the 80’s through Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the mid 80’s through the back half of the week with a cold front Tuesday and daily rain chances.