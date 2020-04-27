Sunday Evening Forecast: More spring -like weather on the way.

April 26th, 2020

Tonight: Temperatures in the low 60’s. Breezy and mostly clear with gust southerly winds between 5-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain chances start early in the day, with the possibility of seeing some strong showers by afternoon hours. Temperatures will be quite hot tomorrow so be sure to find ways to beat that heat! Highs in the low 90’s and lows in the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: A front is expected to pass into the big country around the afternoon hours into Tuesday dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances. However, don’t get too comfortable just yet. A warming trend is on the way with possible record breaking temps in store for the big country.