Sunday, September 4th, 2022

Tonight: Overnight showers coming to an end across the big country, leaving behind breezy winds and near seasonal overnight lows. Tonight expect mostly clear skies with a low of 71° as winds continue from the east between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Labor day will feel somewhat seasonal with sunny conditions across the big country, that is until the evening where moisture and daytime heating will produce spotty showers. Afternoon highs expected to top out at 93° with overnight lows dropping to 69°. Winds will shift from the south-southwest towards the west-northwest between 5-10mph.

Future Discussion: Staying seasonal with temperatures fluctuating between the low to mid 90’s. Rain chances really begin to dwindle as we look ahead into the week. Just in time to welcome the West Texas Fair & Rodeo back into town.