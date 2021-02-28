Sunday Evening Forecast: Starting Off March Cool and Breezy.

Sunday February 28th, 2021

Tonight: Cloudy conditions will persist overnight as lows drop into the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail with a 20% chance of showers overnight in the area. Winds will be from the north-northeast between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Still holding on to a few rain chances (20% scattered), as appropriate for the first day of “unofficial spring”. High’s will get into the upper 40’s and possibly lower 50’s. Winds will push out of the north around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. With cloud cover decreasing overnight.

Future Discussion: As we move into Tuesday breezy winds will continue along with a temperature spike by Wednesday as cloud cover dissipates allowing for temperatures to get into the lower 70’s. A copy and paste day is anticipated for Thursday just with some rain chances in the afternoon out ahead of a cold front that arrives Friday. Following the front winds will decrease with temperatures getting closer and closer to seasonal.