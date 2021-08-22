Sunday evening forecast: sunny and with high pressure building

Sunday August 22nd, 2021

Tonight: Overnight lows into the low 70’s with southerly winds ranging around 5-10 mph with clear conditions will allow for a beautiful sight of tonight’s full ‘Blue’ Sturgeon Moon.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm as an area of high pressure sits on top of the big country. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s. Winds will continue from the south with dewpoints dropping during the day. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70’s with a few showers out west.

Future Discussion: As the area of high pressure moves away Wednesday evening expect temperatures to drop a bit into the back half of the week allowing for a greater influence from the gulf moisture. Hazy skies as the weekend approaches with allergies remaining high. The weekend we will see temperatures a bit below normal with isolated rain chances Sunday.